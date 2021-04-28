 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eddie Lyndon Nooner
0 entries

Eddie Lyndon Nooner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eddie Lyndon Nooner

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 1, 2021, at New Song Worship Center, Kelso, Wash. Come share our love and joy for Eddie’s impact in our lives.

His obituary can be found on the Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home site at:

https://www.dahlmcvicker.com/obituaries/

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News