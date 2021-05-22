Eddie Howard Osborne Jr.

July 17, 1939 — May 16, 2021
Eddie Howard Osborne Junior, a longtime Kelso/Longview resident, was born July 17, 1939, in Idaho Falls. He told his family when it was his time, he just wanted to ride off into the sunset. On May 16, 2021, he peacefully passed at home, just as the sun was setting.
Eddie served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961, in the U.S. and in Germany. After his service, he worked as an equipment operator at Weyerhaeuser Pulp for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999. Following retirement Eddie and his wife, Betty, moved to Moses Lake where he resided for 17 years before moving to Marysville, Wash., this past year in order to be closer to his family.
Eddie lived a full life. An avid hunter and fisherman, family referred to him as “The Legend.” He adored his grandkids and great-grandsons. He often talked of teaching Bryce, Matt and Elizabeth how to fish as well as many of the other adventures they had along the way. His great-grandson learned how to “back it up beep-beep” from his Papo and Eddie recently met William who will carry on his middle name, Howard.
Eddie is survived by Betty Osborne, his wife of 59 years; daughter Julie and her husband, Don Teigen; three grandchildren, Bryce Teigen, Matt Teigen and Elizabeth (Robert) Bartlett; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas Robert and William Howard Bartlett. He often stated they are all his legacy. Eddie also is survived by one sister, Jeanette (Otis) Davenport; sister in law Cindy Osborne; and his half brother, Howard Osborne.
Eddie was preceded in death by his son, Edward Osborne; brother Theron Osborne; and many others.
A private celebration of his life was held with immediate family. If you’d like to honor Eddie, simply stop and take a moment at sunset.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.