Eddie Howard Osborne Jr.

July 17, 1939 — May 16, 2021

Eddie Howard Osborne Junior, a longtime Kelso/Longview resident, was born July 17, 1939, in Idaho Falls. He told his family when it was his time, he just wanted to ride off into the sunset. On May 16, 2021, he peacefully passed at home, just as the sun was setting.

Eddie served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961, in the U.S. and in Germany. After his service, he worked as an equipment operator at Weyerhaeuser Pulp for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999. Following retirement Eddie and his wife, Betty, moved to Moses Lake where he resided for 17 years before moving to Marysville, Wash., this past year in order to be closer to his family.

Eddie lived a full life. An avid hunter and fisherman, family referred to him as “The Legend.” He adored his grandkids and great-grandsons. He often talked of teaching Bryce, Matt and Elizabeth how to fish as well as many of the other adventures they had along the way. His great-grandson learned how to “back it up beep-beep” from his Papo and Eddie recently met William who will carry on his middle name, Howard.