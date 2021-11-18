Earlene (Groce) Chamberland

June 4, 1931 — Nov. 10, 2021

Born June 4, 1931 to John and Viola Groce, Earlene died on November 10, 2021. She was 90 years old. Earlene graduated from Kelso High School in 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Groce; her husband, Don Chamberland; her brother, Ray Groce; her sisters, Sandy Slatum and Louise Woods; son Gary; and daughter Dani.

She is survived by her brothers, Dick Groce and Francis Groce; daughters Joni and Janell; son Mike; and her favorite son-in-law, John Neece.

She will be cremated and laid to rest in the Willamette National Cemetery with her husband, Don. Earlene always had a smile, and a good sense of humor. She will be missed.