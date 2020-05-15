× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 10, 1937—May 9, 2020

Earl ‘Sonny’ Joseph Manint, Jr., 82, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence in Longview, Washington.

He was born September 10, 1937, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He moved to Longview in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

Earl served in the military with the US Army. He was a member of Sheet Metal Local 11, and was employed at Avondale

Ship Yard and Amex Nickel. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Rose Catholic Church, and belonged to the Longview Lions Club.

Some of the things Earl enjoyed in life were hunting with his brother-in-law, Gerald (Red) and nephew, Rusty; motorcycling; fishing; watching TV; and sleeping.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl J Manint, Sr., and Mildred Holmes Manint; sons, Earl ‘EJ’ J. Manint, III, Michael A. Manint; brother, James (Shirley) Manint; and nephews, Baby Randazzo and Dean Randazzo.