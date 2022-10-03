Feb. 21, 1932 — Sept. 26, 2022

Earl Lee Page, longtime resident of Kelso, Washington, passed away at his home Monday, September 26, 2022. He was 90 years old.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, James and Callie Page; all his siblings; his wife, Roberta; his daughter, Cathy Mecham; grandson Brian Edmison; and granddaughters Amy Jo Mecham and Jasmyne Hicks.

He is survived by his son, James (Billie) Page; daughter Jan (Tim) Westerberg; daughter Nancy Edmison; daughter Carolyn Johnson; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor his life is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Longview Church of the Nazarene.