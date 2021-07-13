August 11, 1942 — May 7, 2021
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Dyarle Jon Sharkey, 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice.
Dyarle was born on August 11, 1942, in Astoria, Ore., to Frank and Myrtle (Eide) Sharkey. He and his siblings, Kathleen and Frank Jr., were adopted by their beloved aunt Mary Sharkey and raised both in Astoria and Longview where he graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1961. Dyarle never missed an opportunity to remind a rival Monarch that they went to the wrong school and should have graduated from R.A. Long. In his mind, it was the greatest — especially the Class of 1961! He enjoyed being on the alumni board and the reunion committees.
After graduation, he worked at Fibre, UPS and Schwan's. He was a Columbia River Corvette Club member for years and enjoyed all the shows, runs, and wonderful friends met along the way. A highlight for Dyarle and his wife and best friend, Chery, was to travel to Bowling Green, Ky., with thousands of other Corvettes in both 2014 and 2019 for The Caravan to Bowling Green celebrating the Corvette Museum's 20th and 25th anniversaries.
The employees of PT Northwest became like family after going there many years to rehabilitate from various injuries and he was known as the “Bubble Gum Man” for always sharing his bubble gum. He played 20 years of Fantasy Football with the PT Northwest's Team and took it very seriously.
He also was a member of the Longview/Kelso Elks for 41 years and enjoyed many of their activities and all the friends he made there. But Dyarle was above all, a sports enthusiast and avid Mariners, Rams, Huskies and Seahawks fan. He enjoyed all activities, especially any sports played by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If it was possible to be there, he was.
Dyarle and Cheryl loved to travel and felt very fortunate to have been able to take road trips through many of the states in the U.S. and also many cruises to various ports around the world. He also was very interested in history and his Indian heritage, Shoshone Bannock Tribe from Salmon, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank and wife Alberta; brother-in-law Homer Dale Chamblee; his beloved aunt Mary Sharkey and Everett (Pops); Aunt Ethel Cusic; and Aunt Helen Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl; his sister, Kathleen Carmody; sister-in-law Enid Chamblee; his cousin, Wenokia Cusic; his former wife, Dickie Craig; as well as his children Dyarle II (Brandy), Brad (June), Darci (Dennis), Shelby (Rick), and Derrick (Melinda). He also has devoted grandchildren, Ashley, Shon, Andrea, Danielle, Dayna, Mason, Dallas, Maquela, Skyler; six great-grandchildren, Kyler, Rylen, Gracie, Karter, Stella, and Jayce; loving nieces and nephews; and two spoiled dogs, Beau and Magnolia Rose. Love you dad. We will miss you always. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso, Wash. Donations can be made in Dyarle's honor to: RAL Alumni Association for the Doug O'Connor Fund, P.O. Box 895, Longview, WA 98632; or to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.
