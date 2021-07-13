Dyarle Jon Sharkey

He also was a member of the Longview/Kelso Elks for 41 years and enjoyed many of their activities and all the friends he made there. But Dyarle was above all, a sports enthusiast and avid Mariners, Rams, Huskies and Seahawks fan. He enjoyed all activities, especially any sports played by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If it was possible to be there, he was.

Dyarle and Cheryl loved to travel and felt very fortunate to have been able to take road trips through many of the states in the U.S. and also many cruises to various ports around the world. He also was very interested in history and his Indian heritage, Shoshone Bannock Tribe from Salmon, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank and wife Alberta; brother-in-law Homer Dale Chamblee; his beloved aunt Mary Sharkey and Everett (Pops); Aunt Ethel Cusic; and Aunt Helen Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl; his sister, Kathleen Carmody; sister-in-law Enid Chamblee; his cousin, Wenokia Cusic; his former wife, Dickie Craig; as well as his children Dyarle II (Brandy), Brad (June), Darci (Dennis), Shelby (Rick), and Derrick (Melinda). He also has devoted grandchildren, Ashley, Shon, Andrea, Danielle, Dayna, Mason, Dallas, Maquela, Skyler; six great-grandchildren, Kyler, Rylen, Gracie, Karter, Stella, and Jayce; loving nieces and nephews; and two spoiled dogs, Beau and Magnolia Rose. Love you dad. We will miss you always. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso, Wash. Donations can be made in Dyarle's honor to: RAL Alumni Association for the Doug O'Connor Fund, P.O. Box 895, Longview, WA 98632; or to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.