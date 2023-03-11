LONGVIEW—Dwight Herron, age 69, died at St. John Hospital on February 15, 2023. He was born to Ray and Marian Herron and graduated from Kelso High School in 1971. After attending two years at Lower Columbia College, he transferred to Western Washington University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Soon after, he decided to follow his father, uncle, and grandfather by completing a 4-year training and apprenticeship program sponsored by NECA-IBEW to become a journeyman electrician. He retired from the position of project manager at Cowlitz County’s Department of Facilities Maintenance in 2017 and went on to pursue his interests in reading, woodworking, oil painting, and international travel. Dwight was proud of his Norwegian ancestry, had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, andwas well-liked by everyone who met him.