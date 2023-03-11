April 17, 2023—Feb. 15, 2023
LONGVIEW—Dwight Herron, age 69, died at St. John Hospital on February 15, 2023. He was born to Ray and Marian Herron and graduated from Kelso High School in 1971. After attending two years at Lower Columbia College, he transferred to Western Washington University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Soon after, he decided to follow his father, uncle, and grandfather by completing a 4-year training and apprenticeship program sponsored by NECA-IBEW to become a journeyman electrician. He retired from the position of project manager at Cowlitz County’s Department of Facilities Maintenance in 2017 and went on to pursue his interests in reading, woodworking, oil painting, and international travel. Dwight was proud of his Norwegian ancestry, had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, andwas well-liked by everyone who met him.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Julie; a sister, Donna; a brother, Erik; an aunt, Darlene; his so-called German sons former exchange students Jascha and Kay; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane, his parents, and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will take place on Saturday, March 18th at 1:00 p.m.at the Kelso Red Lion Hotel’s Spruce Room.
Memorial donations in Dwight’s name may made to Lower Columbia College or Lower Columbia Community Action Program (CAP) in Longview.
