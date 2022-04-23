July 27, 1932—April 6, 2022

Dwight A. Cranston, 89, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, in Longview, Washington.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Cranston; and three children whom he helped raise and see graduate from college, Lynn Cranston (David Pebles), Mike Cranston and Marybeth Cranston (Ross Praytor). Dwight was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren: Zachary Pebles, Mary Pebles, Amica Davis (Nathan), Courtney Cranston, Cameron Cranston, Haley Vandenhazel, Walker Vandenhazel and Weston Vandenhazel, and great-grandchilden: Braxton and Hayden Pebles. He also is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jim Cranston (Lisa) of Federal Way, Jean Jakkus of Silver Lake, Sandy Hanson of Longview, Ron Clark of Seaview, Monte Clark (Sara McRae Clark) of Longview, and Margie Smith (Jack) of Naselle; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in 1932 to James (JP) and Wilma Cranston in Longview, in 1955 Dwight married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Marilyn Swift, celebrating 67 years of marriage. Upon graduating from Castle Rock High School, he attended Lower Columbia College, where he played football and basketball. Dwight then joined the U.S. Navy and took great pride in serving his country. Dwight graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a teaching degree and then went on for a master’s degree at Oregon State in 1963.

He taught high school and coached football, basketball and track at Onalaska, Toledo, and R.A. Long high schools for a total of 31 years teaching and 50 years coaching. He was awarded a WIAA Hall of Fame Coaching honor and also was inducted in the R.A. Long High School Hall of Fame.

Dwight and his wife, Marilyn, loved going to and hosting Cranston Clan reunions and get-togethers at Gee Cee’s in Toledo. In retirement, they built a cabin and loved spending time at Lake Cushman and traveling all over the United States and Canada. The highlight of Dwight’s travels was a trip to Scotland. He was active in his Friday morning breakfast group up until the last few months and maintained his Y membership until 2021. His memberships included, Longview Community Church, Life Deacon; American Legion Post No. 155; and charter member of Post No. 152, the Kelso Scottish American Military Post.

A celebration of life service will take place at 1p.m. May 22, at Longview Community Church and then a gathering will take place at the family home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to go to the R.A. Long High School Foundation Scholarship fund, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.