You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwain R Avery Sr.
0 entries

Dwain R Avery Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dwain R Avery Sr.

September 17, 1936—July 24, 2020

Dwain R. Avery Sr., 83, passed away July 24, 2020 at his longtime care service

Dwain is survived by Richard Avery, Leola Kerr, Teresa Avery, Tony Avery, Mary Farwell, Ardus Smith, Alice Avery, and Dale Avery.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Avery.

There will be no services at this time, this will be held next year.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwain Avery, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News