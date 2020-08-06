× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1936—July 24, 2020

Dwain R. Avery Sr., 83, passed away July 24, 2020 at his longtime care service

Dwain is survived by Richard Avery, Leola Kerr, Teresa Avery, Tony Avery, Mary Farwell, Ardus Smith, Alice Avery, and Dale Avery.

He is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Avery.

There will be no services at this time, this will be held next year.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwain Avery, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.