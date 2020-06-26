× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 12, 1928 – June 19, 2020

Durine Bean was born on June 12, 1928 in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota and passed away on June 19, 2020 at OHSU.

Her parents were Dennis and Lucille Margaris. In her early teens, she moved from North Dakota to Yakima, Washington. She married Frank L. Konop in Yakima in 1946 and moved to Kelso, Wash. in 1950. Frank and Durine had two children, Bruce Konop and Trudy Helms.

Following the death of Frank in 1965, Durine worked at Peter’s Restaurant for 25 years. In 1968 she married Ray Bean who passed away in 2011.

She is survived by, Bruce Konop (Cheryl), Trudy Helms (Perry) and their children Kelli Konop Gladheim (Dave), John Bock (Eve) and Jana Bock. She is also survived by great grandchildren Kellen and Kate Gladheim and Maddie and Tyler Bock.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Lucille as well as Frank Konop and Ray Bean, brother Dennis and two grandchildren, Eric Konop and Jennifer Bock.

Durine was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Kelso Elks.

There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. If desired, please donate to the Cowlitz County Humane Society in her honor.

