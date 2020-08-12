January 29, 1928—August 8, 2020
Duane Nordstrom died peacefully at home in Kelso, Wash., on August 8, 2020 at the age of 92 years old. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Nordstrom, who has lovingly cared for him through his final days, two daughters Paula Zerby (Elten) and Kynda Lemiere (Randy), a son Daniel Nordstrom (Dace), eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a brother Dean Nordstrom (Cindy), and a sister Dana Hughes (David).
Duane Milton Nordstrom was born on January 29, 1928, in Minneapolis, MN to John Maurice and Alice Johanna Nordstrom (Norum). His family moved to Longview, WA in 1935. Duane attended local schools, graduating from R.A.Long High School in 1945. He immediately enlisted in the US Navy, and was selected for the V-5 Navy Pilot Training Program. As part of the V-5 Program, Duane attended the Montana School of Mines in Butte, MT and Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO. After the end of World War 2 in 1945, he was eventually reassigned to Bremerton, Wash., where he was honorably discharged. He then attended Pacific Lutheran College in Parkland, WA, earning his Bachelors of Arts degree in Education in June of 1950. He went on to teach for three years at Castle Rock Elementary School (6th Grade) before he left to pursue his career in the field of Packaging Engineering with Longview Fibre Company.
Duane and Gloria first met at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview, and were married on March 4, 1950 at that same church on Kessler Blvd. They celebrated 70 wonderful years together, raising their family in this area. Both Duane and Gloria were life-long charter members of Emmanuel Lutheran which began in 1941, with both them serving faithfully all of those years. Duane held many positions of leadership, including Congregational President, Deacon, Trustee Chairman, Sunday School teacher, Construction Team leader, and many more. Even more important to him than any position of responsibility was the rich fellowship he enjoyed and the deeply held tenets of faith he learned through which he found salvation in Christ Jesus.
Highly accomplished in the field of packaging engineering and in his personal career at Longview Fibre, Duane began with the initial position of technician in the box plant testing lab and retired in 1990 as Vice President of Container Development and Marketing. He was recognized nationally for his innovative designs and contributions made to numerous professional associations, including the Society of Packaging and Handling Engineers, the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, the Fibre Box Association, and the Western Packaging Association. His creative engineering work resulted in US patents being issued for six of his specific packaging designs! The final patent was for a revolutionary Liquiplex corrugated bulk container providing shipping for a variety of liquids in a recyclable packaging medium, which is still being used today. He also taught box making at Lower Columbia College in Longview.
Duane had many talents and interests, which included building, mountain climbing, music, sailing, running and a variety of other sporting activities. He built the family’s first house in 1950 in Castle Rock, and completed numerous other projects including a chalet at Summit Lake near Olympia WA, extensive multiple home remodels, an apartment complex, his present home, and a somewhat unique civil defense bomb shelter in 1961 under the family room of their home following the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961. He first climbed Mt. St. Helens as a teenager, and later summited the same peak two more times, as well as Mt. Shasta in California. He was an avid runner and walker later in life, completing a full marathon. He enjoyed the peace and challenge of sailing, and spent many enjoyable hours on the water in his West Wight Potter sailboat. He was particularly known for his talent and passion for music. He was an excellent piano and accordion player, gifted at playing both from written music as well as “by ear.” Family gatherings were often blessed by rousing polkas to which his children and grandchildren learned to do various Scandinavian dance steps. He was the baritone member of a wonderful and popular local Christian gospel quartet which began in 1980 and performed for 22 years under the names Emmanuel Quartet, Edna and the Boys, and finally Homeland Harmony. He played for many years in Emmanuel’s Bell Choir.
Always very active in his community, Duane believed it was important to serve whenever he was able. He was the Past President of Kelso Kiwanis Club, the Past Vice President of the Kelso PTA, served on the Kelso YMCA Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Future Development Committee, was a member of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Health District Board, served on the local Salvation Army Board, and was elected to and served on the Kelso City Council.
Duane was an honest, moral, intelligent, hardworking man of faith who loved God with all of his heart and loved his family above all other earthly things or accomplishments. He was kind, generous, had an adventurous spirit, and loved to laugh and tell stories. He was respected and admired by those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his friends and family. He treasured his Norwegian and Swedish heritage, traveling to both countries and tracing family genealogies. He dearly loved Scandinavian cuisine, and few could keep up with him at the annual lutefisk feed at the local Sons of Norway hall.
There will be a memorial service held in the main sanctuary of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 Kessler Blvd, at 11:00am on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Reverends David Martin and Eric Gravrock will be officiating. Donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Longview Home Health & Hospice.
