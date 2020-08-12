Duane Nordstrom

Highly accomplished in the field of packaging engineering and in his personal career at Longview Fibre, Duane began with the initial position of technician in the box plant testing lab and retired in 1990 as Vice President of Container Development and Marketing. He was recognized nationally for his innovative designs and contributions made to numerous professional associations, including the Society of Packaging and Handling Engineers, the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, the Fibre Box Association, and the Western Packaging Association. His creative engineering work resulted in US patents being issued for six of his specific packaging designs! The final patent was for a revolutionary Liquiplex corrugated bulk container providing shipping for a variety of liquids in a recyclable packaging medium, which is still being used today. He also taught box making at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

Duane had many talents and interests, which included building, mountain climbing, music, sailing, running and a variety of other sporting activities. He built the family’s first house in 1950 in Castle Rock, and completed numerous other projects including a chalet at Summit Lake near Olympia WA, extensive multiple home remodels, an apartment complex, his present home, and a somewhat unique civil defense bomb shelter in 1961 under the family room of their home following the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961. He first climbed Mt. St. Helens as a teenager, and later summited the same peak two more times, as well as Mt. Shasta in California. He was an avid runner and walker later in life, completing a full marathon. He enjoyed the peace and challenge of sailing, and spent many enjoyable hours on the water in his West Wight Potter sailboat. He was particularly known for his talent and passion for music. He was an excellent piano and accordion player, gifted at playing both from written music as well as “by ear.” Family gatherings were often blessed by rousing polkas to which his children and grandchildren learned to do various Scandinavian dance steps. He was the baritone member of a wonderful and popular local Christian gospel quartet which began in 1980 and performed for 22 years under the names Emmanuel Quartet, Edna and the Boys, and finally Homeland Harmony. He played for many years in Emmanuel’s Bell Choir.