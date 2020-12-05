Duane N. Hewitt

Duane was born in Pleasant Ridge South Dakota in a log cabin delivered by his aunt. He attended school in a one room building taught by his aunt. His family moved a lot during the depression and eventually ended up in Salem, Ore. Duane joined the Marines as a messenger shortly after Pearl Harbor. He survived five campaigns in the South Seas and came back to Salem where he got a job at Western Electric. During a strike in 1948 he met Macyle Woodruff and they were married six months later. He retired from Western Electric 37 years later as a Supervisor. He was a Ham Operator W7MTT for all those years. He built several small boats and was a member of the Salem Yacht & Boating Club and was commodore in 1969. Duane was also a member of the Longview Yacht Club in later years. He enjoyed learning about computers and understanding how things operated. His wife passed away in 2012 in Longview, Wash. He was a founding member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church of Salem and a member of St. Rose Viterbo since 2010. He is survived by his sons Skip (Patti) and Brian (Rose), as well as his grandchildren Brandon (Becky), Pam, Marc, and Carmen. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sandy in 1972. He would like to thank the caregivers at Somerset Assisted living facility, Dr. Lew at Kaiser Permanente and the Hospice community. Duane would love for donations to go to Community Home & Hospice Home of Longview, as they took such great care of his wife and himself. A funeral service will be planned at a later date.