Duane E. Engler

May 21, 1952 — July 16, 2021

Duane Earl Engler of Camas, Washington, age 69, passed peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease.

Duane was the first born to Earl and Delores Engler. Duane was born and raised in Camas, Washington. His early years were spent playing Little League and just about any sport with a ball. Except Soccer, he hated Soccer! “Not even a sport!”

Duane was a standout high school athlete in all sports. His 1970 football team was drafted into the Camas High School Hall of Fame. He was again drafted into the Hall of Fame for individual merit in football, basketball, baseball and track in 2016.

Duane went on to play football and baseball on a full ride scholarship at Olympic College, in Bremerton, Washington. He played his final year of football as quarterback at Portland State University.

Duane loved his yearly elk hunting, “camping” trips spent with family and friends until his health prevented him from going.

Duane also dearly loved his years playing USSA Softball and the lifelong friendships he acquired through it.