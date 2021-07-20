Duane E. Engler

May 21, 1952 — July 16, 2021
Duane Earl Engler of Camas, Washington, age 69, passed peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Duane was the first born to Earl and Delores Engler. Duane was born and raised in Camas, Washington. His early years were spent playing Little League and just about any sport with a ball. Except Soccer, he hated Soccer! “Not even a sport!”
Duane was a standout high school athlete in all sports. His 1970 football team was drafted into the Camas High School Hall of Fame. He was again drafted into the Hall of Fame for individual merit in football, basketball, baseball and track in 2016.
Duane went on to play football and baseball on a full ride scholarship at Olympic College, in Bremerton, Washington. He played his final year of football as quarterback at Portland State University.
Duane loved his yearly elk hunting, “camping” trips spent with family and friends until his health prevented him from going.
Duane also dearly loved his years playing USSA Softball and the lifelong friendships he acquired through it.
Duane served the citizens of Cowlitz County from 1978 until 2012. He held the positions of Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant and Undersheriff. He has been described by colleagues, family and friends as a “true leader, intelligent, a good friend and teacher, charming, dignified and quick witted with a dry sense of humor.”
Duane made everyone he encountered feel special, and “the ladies feel beautiful.” He gave the best forehead kisses.
Duane is survived by Jody, his loving wife of 47 years. He also is survived by his son, Casey, of Seattle; his daughter, Lindsey (David) Potter of Longview; and the apples of his eyes, his grandson Joel Potter, and granddaughter (princess) Ailee Jo Potter.
Also surviving Duane are his brothers, Dean (Debi) of Ft. Myers, Fla., Derek (Melissa) Engler of Washougal, and DeeAnn (David) Ferguson, also of Washougal; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, in laws, and cousins.
The family would like to openly invite one and all to celebrate Duane’s life and honor his memory.
There will be two viewings available at Brown’s Funeral Home, in Camas, Wash. Viewing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 23.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the Camas Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview, Wash.
Please join us in celebrating a man well loved, and a life well lived.
