April 8, 1927 — Feb. 20, 2022

Duane Bradburn held hands with Jesus, as he entered into Heaven. He is in the arms of the ones he loved in life. Duane was a fine Christian man who enjoyed his church of many years. He served the Lord by doing mission work for his church serving the food pantry and painting churches. His favorite mission trip was to Spain to paint there. His career was painting for Weyerhaeuser where he was in great demand.

Duane came from a large family of all boys from South Kelso, Washington. He told people he “was from the deep south-South Kelso” and then he would giggle! He did his tour with the Navy with his brothers as well. He enjoyed seeing the world. His favorite pastime was baseball and he coached Little League and refereed for the teams of Longview, Washington. He enjoyed gardening, and flowers and nature. He loved walking the lake in Longview nearly every day.

He has a daughter, Linda Alexandra, and a son, Steve Bradburn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Stockton, California, and Tacoma, Washington. He has a lot of nieces and nephews too. He is missed by all family members.

Enjoy your new life in Heaven. We will soon be together again. The TRUTH has set him free.