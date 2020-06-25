Duane Bacon

Lifelong resident of Longview (Kelso Class of ‘85), Duane loved his 25+ years as a long-haul truck driver. He loved spending time with family & friends, riding motorcycles, NASCAR, model trains, and watching movies with his daughters. He was kind, optimistic, and always smiling. Duane is survived by his wife Kari; daughters, Amber & Samantha; parents, Carl & Irene Bacon; sisters Elizabeth Hazlewood (Mike) and Ann Houglum (Bob). Duane was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Bacon.