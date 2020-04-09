Dr. Bertil J Ostergren

July 20, 1924—March 31, 2020
Bertil John Ostergren was born July 20, 1924, minutes before his paternal twin brother Gunnar John, to Rev. George A. and Blenda I. (Lagerborg) Ostergren in Metropolitan, MI. They grew up in Sioux Falls, SD alongside brothers Carl G.J., Lennart, and sister Clara Anna Britt. During WWII and after high school, they both joined the Navy. In the Pacific theater, Bertil participated in the invasions of Saipan, Tinian, Guam, Leyte and Luzon. During a stateside layover he met his future bride, Anna E. Erickson at a USO dance in the Seattle area. They married there in 1946. Using the G.I. bill, he performed his undergrad work at Seattle U. and completed his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree at the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in 1954, where he was awarded the Carl G. Bergmann Award for mechanical orthopedics. That year he opened his practice in Longview, Wash., so as to be closer to family. His practice treated patients from the entire region regardless of their ability to pay (and in pre-Medicare times accepted garden vegetables, fish/wildlife, and home-made cakes and pies as payment from the less-fortunate). After retirement in 1978, they moved to Green Valley, Ariz., to enjoy the sunshine and desert living. In 2006, and after Ann’s death in 2003, he moved back to Longview to be closer to family. He passed away in caring comfort at Longview Hospice March 31, 2020, at age 95.
As a private pilot, he enjoying flying around the PNW, and both he and Ann enjoyed art and antique auctions over the years. He was a flea-market and garage sale aficionado and had a fine eye for value that sometimes escaped others.
Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, wife of 57 years Anna, and daughter-in-law Julie. Survivors include sons Bert, Neal (Hoang), and Mark (Po Chi); grandchildren Kim-Ha (Morrow), Huynh-Hoa (Tran), Tia (Bowyer), Dr. Carl Ostergren; and many great grandchildren. He lived a long, worthy, and honorable life. His legacy as a healer is secured and will endure. At his request, no service will be held. Final disposition of cremains is planned for burial-at-sea, courtesy the U.S. Navy.
