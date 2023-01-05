 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas W. Betschart

June 12. 1943—Dec. 8, 2022

Doug Betschart passed away at home on December 8, 2022 due to a heart attack. He was born 6/12/43 in Toppenish, WA. Doug was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Top Hi. After 34 years, he retired from Reynolds Metal.

There will be a celebration of life at 11:00 on 1/7/23 at Columbia River Foursquare Church in St. Helens Oregon. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

