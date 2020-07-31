November 27, 1946—July 24, 2020
Doug Clark, 73, died peacefully following a short battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Betsy; son James (Ann Marie) Watts; grandson Xander; mother Charity Clark; and sister Patricia Cooper. He is predeceased by his father, Hugh Clark.
Doug lived in Yakima where he was a regular volunteer with the Red Cross, delivering blood in Eastern Washington. A life-long US history buff, he also volunteered with local museums.
Doug graduated from Kelso High School in 1965. At his 35th class reunion he met Betsy Argle, who was his date for the Christmas Ball in 1962. They were married at their 40th class reunion.
Doug, a blue water Vietnam Navy veteran, had a variety of careers, from early computers to casinos. He and Betsy visited national parks and historic sites, camping along the way.
He kept his sense of humor, one of the last things he told his son was that leukemia is like the old joke: “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”
