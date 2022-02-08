Doug Ashley

Nov. 28, 1958 — Dec. 14. 2021

Douglas Gene Ashley, 63, of Lincoln City, Oregon, passed away on December 14, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Doug was born on November 28, 1958, in Longview, Washington.

When he was 10 years old, the family moved to Castle Rock just north of Longview. Doug was active in sports and served as class president before graduating from Castle Rock High School with top honors. Shortly after high school, Doug joined the United States Air Force and married his true love, Jean (Aberle) Ashley, on November 2, 1979.

Doug spent one of the eight years of his service career in Sicily, Italy, on a remote assignment.

Doug, then a father of three, felt the hardship from being away from his young family. Also, during his military service, he achieved his bachelor of science degree in industrial technology.

After being honorably discharged, he and Jean relocated back to the Northwest. They found residence in Lincoln City, Oregon, in 1989, remaining there until Doug’s passing. Doug and Jean opened three pizza restaurants. He established a reading program for children, rewarding them with a free pizza when a book was read.

Following his time as an owner, he continued to manage restaurants. He then moved into the brewery business, creating a passion for brewing beer until his retirement in 2020. He volunteered in various community areas, including serving as Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce president.

Doug enjoyed cooking, woodworking, and meeting new people. He loved being in the kitchen with his children Andy, Alicia, Steven and Nerrisa, creating special meals. Doug always will be remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved his cherished family.

Doug is survived by his wife, Jean; children Andy (Renee Le Doux), Alicia (Ricardo Gonzalez), Steven (Cassee) and Nerrisa Johnson (Chris); grandchildren Logan, Wyatt, Adalea, Ellawyn, Jack Johnson and Kellen Johnson; father Gerald; brothers David (Kathy)and Dennis (Wanda); and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A celebration of life is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. February 26, 2022, at The Beach Club & Event Center, Lincoln City, Oregon. The family requests donations be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in place of sending flowers.