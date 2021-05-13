 Skip to main content
Dorothy "Suzann" Walley
Dorothy "Suzann" Walley

July 4, 1946 — February 6, 2021

Dorothy “Suzann” Walley went to rest in the Lord at age 74 on February 6, 2021. She passed in Kelso, Wash.

She had a BA in education and enjoyed hiking and knitting.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 40 years, her 96-year-old mother, two brothers and a sister.

