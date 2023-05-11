July 11, 1931—April 7, 2023
CASTLE ROCK—Dorothy worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator until she met Byron Will. They were married on May 14, 1955 and made a life in Castle Rock, adopting three children. She was creative and artistic in all her endeavors and a member of many community clubs. She was the matriarch of the family, preceded in death by her brother George Jr.; sister Marie; father George and mother Nellie. She leaves behind son Tork; daughters Wendy and Tracy. Several Grandkids: Chase, Colter, Chance, Emily and Breanna as well as eight Great Grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.