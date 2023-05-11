CASTLE ROCK—Dorothy worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator until she met Byron Will. They were married on May 14, 1955 and made a life in Castle Rock, adopting three children. She was creative and artistic in all her endeavors and a member of many community clubs. She was the matriarch of the family, preceded in death by her brother George Jr.; sister Marie; father George and mother Nellie. She leaves behind son Tork; daughters Wendy and Tracy. Several Grandkids: Chase, Colter, Chance, Emily and Breanna as well as eight Great Grandchildren.