Dorothy Marie Wells, of Ryderwood, was born to Melvin and Mary McRann on August 26th 1933 in Omaha, Nebraska. She passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on September 27th 2020 in Longview, Wash. At the age of 87.

Dorothy married Samuel L Wells on October 8th 1953 in Toppenish, Wash. Sam and Dorothy raised five children and in her younger years she held jobs in the hop yards and cannery’s in the Toppenish area but her primary and most valuable job was being a faithful, loving wife and mother for 67 years. For hobbies she liked crafting, quilting and was a member of the Cougar Squares square dance group in Vader, Wash. She liked to travel, camp and ride horses when the kids were young. Dorothy served several years on the School Board of the Vader Grade School in Vader Washington. She was also a partner in building their current log cabin home with Sam.