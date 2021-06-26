Dorothy Fern Lessard (Boudreau-Wanamaker)

May 10, 1928 — June 6, 2021

Dorothy Fern Lessard, 93, of Longview passed away June 6, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. She was born May 10, 1928, in Grand Forks, N.D., to Robert and Iva Peterson and was one of eight children.

In 1946, Dorothy married Robert “Bob” Lessard, after which they moved to the Longview-Kelso area on their honeymoon. Bob and Dorothy were married for 31 years and raised four children prior to Bob’s sudden death in 1977. Subsequently, she was married to Hector Boudreau and to Gordon Wanamaker prior to each of their deaths. She retired from Montgomery Ward after a 22-year career as manager of the lingerie department and later worked as a childcare provider.

Dorothy was immensely proud and appreciative of her family and always looked forward to the many times the entire group would crowd into her living room or on her patio for celebrations. She leaves behind a wealth of beautiful, as well as humorous, memories.