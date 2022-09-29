Aug. 6, 1936 — Sept. 18, 2022

Dorothy Fay Parsons, 86, went peacefully to be with her Lord on September 18, after a brief illness. Dorothy was born August 6, 1936, in Longview, Washington, to Maurice and Agnes (Robinson) Denham. She grew up in Kelso and went through all 12 grades in the Kelso School District. She graduated from high school in 1954.

In 1955, Dorothy married Claude Nottingham. He preceded her in death in 1964.

In 1965, Dorothy married Roy Parsons, becoming stepmother to David and Dan. Roy and Dorothy had two sons together, Darren and Donald. Roy and Dorothy were married for 53 years, until Roy’s death in 2018.

Dorothy worked at Cowlitz Bank in Longview from 1981 to 2001, when she retired. However, being an industrious woman, she continued working nearly full time, at Lower Columbia Pathologists until 2016.

Dorothy wanted people to know what a good life she lived. She enjoyed family gatherings, camping, traveling, attending church functions and her sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She also accompanied her husband, Roy, to numerous Kelso School Board conferences across the country over a span of more than 30 years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mel Smith, and a sister, Vivian Ackerman. She is survived by her sister, Darlene Douglas of Vernonia, Oregon; two stepsons: David (Tammy) Parsons and Dan (Kelly) Parsons of Kelso; and her sons, Darren (Denise) and Donald (Jennifer) Parsons of Castle Rock. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Danielle (Marcus) Hynning, Kyle (Leah) Parsons, Jack Parsons, Tyler (Sophia) Parsons, Ryan Parsons, Jordi Parsons, and Hailey Parsons; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Kelso Christian Assembly, 403 Academy St., Kelso, Washington. A private family internment will take place October 8.