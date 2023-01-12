Doris Elaine Leverton

Dec. 9, 1927—Jan. 7, 2023

Doris passed away in her home in Kalama surrounded by her loving family. She was very pleased with her goal of reaching her 95th Birthday. Doris was born to Ruth and George Lucas of Hoquiam, WA. She lived there most of her youth and graduated from Hoquiam High School. She met Dwight Leverton at a local dance club upon his return from his WWII Navy deployment aboard the USS Zellars in the South Pacific Theater. They married on May 23, 1947, and moved to Kalama where Dwight worked for the Columbia Veneer Mill. Doris and Dwight bought and renovated a home in Kalama that they would remain in for their lifelong journey together.

In March of 1948, daughter Vicki (Larry Steen) arrived in their lives, followed by daughter Barbara Jo (Jim Fisher) in July 1950, and son Kirt (Heidi) in 1955. Doris was always amazed about how as an only-child, married with three children, that she was to have nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren, who all survive her at this time.

Doris was passionate about her home and lifelong hobby of its landscape. It was a beautiful culmination of selected shrubberies, flowering trees, and seasonal floral gardens. Personally-crafted rock walls were constructed throughout the garden with rocks chosen during their many road trips enjoyed together over the years. Her yard became well-known and was even awarded “Yard of the Year” by a local civic organization. She also spent many years craft painting which went perfectly with Dwight’s wood working hobby. They had a busy shop turning out many beautiful painted and unpainted bird houses, shelves, Santas, and just about anything that was requested of them.

She enjoyed being a Brownie Troop Leader, and also being employed by the Kalama River Fish Hatchery as a fin clip marker for small salmon. She also enjoyed waitressing at the old “The Clock” restaurant in Kalama. The Pope & Talbot Sawmill was another one of her job experiences before retiring to get back to gardening and many more adventures with Dwight. They enjoyed many Hoquiam High school reunions, camping trips with friends and their families, a much-loved trip through BC to Alaska, many USS Zellars reunions that included San Antonio, Texas and Annapolis, Md. Other travels took them to Denver, CO., and Reno, Nevada and fun-filled discoveries in an Orlando, Florida trip to Disney World, and Epcot. Doris and Dwight were happily and actively involved for their 65 years of marriage before Dwights death in Dec. of 2014.

Doris was able to live the rest of her days in the comfort of her home thanks to PeaceHealth Home Hospice and family members. Her family wishes to give special thanks to Nurse Rachael and Aide Brandy for their care and special company to Doris.

A family “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday Jan. 14th, in her home.

Doris would appreciate your support for the “Kalama Public Library” as she was an avid reader with much fondness for the Library and staff. Donations of Books or funds would be greatly received. Kalama Public Library, 312 North 1st St., Kalama, WA 98625, 360 673-4568.