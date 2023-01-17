 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Bopp

April 13, 1928—Jan. 1, 2023

Doris was a long time member of the Kelso First United Method church. She also belonged to the Daughters of Britain, a group of local ladies who were WWII brides. She loved to knit and made many hats and lap blankets for children and for disabled veterans.

She was well loved by her family and is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

