Doris Bonnell

In 1936, Doris moved with her family to Castle Rock, where she lived until graduation from Castle Rock High School in 1951. She joined the Air Force where she met and married Gayle Bonnell. After four years in the Air Force, they attended college and graduated from Central Washington University. For the next two years, they taught in Sedro Woolley, Washington. They then lived in Wisconsin for the next year, attending Stout State University where they both received Master’s Degrees. They came to Longview in 1961, where Doris was an elementary counselor and Gayle an Industrial Arts teacher. They remained with the Longview School District until Doris’s retirement in 1989.