Dec. 22, 1932—Nov. 22, 2022
Doris Bonnell, 89, passed away on November 22, 2022, at her home in Castle Rock, Washington. Doris was born December 22, 1932, to Sivert and Arline Nelson in Brookings, South Dakota.
In 1936, Doris moved with her family to Castle Rock, where she lived until graduation from Castle Rock High School in 1951. She joined the Air Force where she met and married Gayle Bonnell. After four years in the Air Force, they attended college and graduated from Central Washington University. For the next two years, they taught in Sedro Woolley, Washington. They then lived in Wisconsin for the next year, attending Stout State University where they both received Master’s Degrees. They came to Longview in 1961, where Doris was an elementary counselor and Gayle an Industrial Arts teacher. They remained with the Longview School District until Doris’s retirement in 1989.
Doris enjoyed her home in Castle Rock, gardening, camping, RV-ing, and her family.
Doris leaves a son, Bob Bonnell, Castle Rock, WA, a twin sister, Ardis Johnson, La Quinta, CA, a brother Darrel Wayne Nelson, Rainier, OR, and a brother, Tom Nelson, Katy, TX.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Bonnell, her daughter, Leanne Bonnell, a sister, Anne Shannon, and her brother, John Nelson.
A private family gathering will be held. Doris’s ashes have been interred at the Whittle Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock.
