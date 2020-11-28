November 29, 1930—November 16, 2020

Doreen Patricia DeWhitt crossed over November 16, 2020, shortly after learning she had lung cancer. She was two weeks shy of her 90th Birthday and died peacefully under hospice care.

She was born to Fredrick and Helen Dillard in Seattle on November 29, 1930. She was the oldest and her two brothers Paul and David preceded her in death. She was raised in Portland, Ore., graduated from St Peter’s Grade School and St Mary’s Academy.

Doreen met CH Houser at the Pendleton Round–Up. They married and had seven children together. They divorced and she later married Darrell DeWhitt, a man with two young children of his own. She was a stay at home mom with nine children. They moved to Longview, Wash., in 1970, where Darrell worked as a logger for Weyerhaeuser. Later they owned the Longview Furniture Store, before retiring. They were married over 50 years. Darrell preceded her in death last year.

Doreen was an active member in the Church of Christ, taught Bible School and attended Bible Studies. She volunteered many years for the Red Cross and was a member in Toastmasters. She was an intelligent woman with a great sense of humor.