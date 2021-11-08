 Skip to main content
Doreen Mary Hudson
Doreen Mary Hudson

Doreen Mary Hudson

Dec. 24, 1931 — Oct. 27, 2021

Doreen was born in Bremner, Alberta, Canada. She met George Hudson in Vancouver British Columbia, Canada. They soon married and moved to California in 1964. They later moved to Longview in 1967 and then to Rainier, Oregon, to raise her family.

Doreen was a homemaker and enjoyed hosting her family and friends. She had many interests over the years including traveling, gardening, baking, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, bowling and golfing. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Joanne Lind (Brandt) and son, Gary Hudson (Leslie); four grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside memorial is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, November 12t, at Longview Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the Steele Chapel Hospitality Room.

