Donnie Edward Evans

Nov. 1, 1960 — Oct. 18, 2021

Donnie was born to Earl and Barbara Evans in Longview on November 1, 1960, and passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on October 18, 2021.

Donnie graduated from Kelso High School in 1979. Following a hitch in the United States Army, Donnie worked as a security guard at the Trojan Nuclear Power Plant before going to work at Longview Fibre, where he retired as a lubrication tech, class A. After retiring from there, Donnie drove school bus for the Longview School District.

On October 7, 1995, Donnie married Marti Bryan; they remained close friends.

Donnie was preceded in death by both of his parents. Donnie is survived by brothers: Ron (Lory) and Danny; sisters: Debbi and, Kathy; best friend, Marti; nephews, Michael, Dawson, Trevor and Danny; and nieces, Christy, Kaydince, Katie and their children.

Donnie was an avid motorcycle rider, putting thousands of miles on Harley-Davidsons.

He enjoyed time with his family and friends and spent a lot of time with the little ones in the family. He continued to be a big supporter of the military.

A private interment with family has taken place at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jumbo’s Toy Run through Debbie Ingram by calling 360-578-2002.