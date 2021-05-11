March 11, 1938—May 6, 2021

Donna Rae Stansberry passed away on May 6, 2021. She was born to Christian and Edna Fox on March 11, 1938 in Vancouver, Wash.

She graduated from Ridgefield High School. Donna is a lifelong resident of the area.

Donna was married on October 28, 1956, to Louis H. Hagedorn, and was widowed. In 1980, she married Doug Stansberry on September 15. After they divorced, she married Phillip Ramey on June 15, 1997. He preceded her in death.

She loved the lord and her family and was proud of her 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She enjoyed hosting card parties, gardening and playing musical instruments.

Donna worked as a retail associate her entire life and retired from Fred Meyer. She belonged to the Old Time Music Association, St. Rose Catholic Church and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.