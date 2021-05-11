March 11, 1938—May 6, 2021
Donna Rae Stansberry passed away on May 6, 2021. She was born to Christian and Edna Fox on March 11, 1938 in Vancouver, Wash.
She graduated from Ridgefield High School. Donna is a lifelong resident of the area.
Donna was married on October 28, 1956, to Louis H. Hagedorn, and was widowed. In 1980, she married Doug Stansberry on September 15. After they divorced, she married Phillip Ramey on June 15, 1997. He preceded her in death.
She loved the lord and her family and was proud of her 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She enjoyed hosting card parties, gardening and playing musical instruments.
Donna worked as a retail associate her entire life and retired from Fred Meyer. She belonged to the Old Time Music Association, St. Rose Catholic Church and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.
Donna is survived by three sons, Harold Hagedorn of Soldotna Alaska, Howard Hagedorn of Longview, Wash., and Darold Hagerdorn of Cheney, Wash.; and one daughter, Darlene Balch of Cathlamet, Wash. She also is survived by two sisters, Ann McKay of Woodland, Wash., and Rose Fleetwood of Ridgefield, Wash.; and one brother, James Fox of Woodland, Wash.
Donna is preceded in death by husband Louis, daughter Mary, brother Dave, sister Alice and brother George.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 13, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, Wash. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Longview Eagles.
