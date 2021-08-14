Feb. 20, 1926 — July 10, 2021
Lifelong Castle Rock resident Donna Rae Nicholson, 95, passed away July 10, 2021, at The Villager in Castle Rock.
She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Castle Rock to Rudolph and Bricken Finkas and attended the local schools. Donna enjoyed playing the piano, bingo, and taking trips to the beach.
Donna married Kenneth Nicholson, and together they owned and operated Nicholson’s Hardware in Castle Rock. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Nicholson (Leota) of Castle Rock; a daughter, Connie Nelson of Soldotna, Alaska; a brother, David Finkas (Carol)of Oceanside, Calif.; three grandchildren, Joshua Nicholson (Amanda) of Toutle, Justin Hansen of Soldotna, and Wendy Nicholson Sandoval (Jose) of Vancouver; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. She has been laid to rest at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery under the direction of Hubbard Funeral Home.
The family is grateful to The Villager in Castle Rock for their kind dedication to Donna’s care, and request donations be made in Donna’s name to The Villager Inn Retirement Center, 420 1st Ave. S.W., Castle Rock, WA 98611.
