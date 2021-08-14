 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna Rae Nicholson
0 entries

Donna Rae Nicholson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Rae Nicholson

Feb. 20, 1926 — July 10, 2021

Lifelong Castle Rock resident Donna Rae Nicholson, 95, passed away July 10, 2021, at The Villager in Castle Rock.

She was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Castle Rock to Rudolph and Bricken Finkas and attended the local schools. Donna enjoyed playing the piano, bingo, and taking trips to the beach.

Donna married Kenneth Nicholson, and together they owned and operated Nicholson’s Hardware in Castle Rock. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by a son, Jerry Nicholson (Leota) of Castle Rock; a daughter, Connie Nelson of Soldotna, Alaska; a brother, David Finkas (Carol)of Oceanside, Calif.; three grandchildren, Joshua Nicholson (Amanda) of Toutle, Justin Hansen of Soldotna, and Wendy Nicholson Sandoval (Jose) of Vancouver; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. She has been laid to rest at Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery under the direction of Hubbard Funeral Home.

The family is grateful to The Villager in Castle Rock for their kind dedication to Donna’s care, and request donations be made in Donna’s name to The Villager Inn Retirement Center, 420 1st Ave. S.W., Castle Rock, WA 98611.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News