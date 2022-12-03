Donna Rae Garding

Dona R. Garding was born at home in Longview, Washington, to Clarence F. Gibson and Jennie D. Gibson (Hartwell) on March 22, 1932, the last born of 11 children. Dona married Paul Garding on December 22, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview. Following her graduation from Woodland, Wa, High School, she joined him in Butte, Montana where she worked while he attended school. Son Robert Garding was born in 1952, followed by son James Garding in 1954. Work required many moves and the family lived in California, Oregon, Colorado, and New Mexico. Dona & Paul were divorced. Dona worked as a bookkeeper, found an anchor in her church and made many new friends; Dona returned to Longview later in life to be near family. She retired as bookkeeper from Watkins Tractor & Supply in Kelso, Wa. Dona was an accomplished seamstress, did needle work & crafts, the latest of which was making teddy bears. Dona is survived by her two sons, Robert Garding of Albuquerque, NM and James Garding of Palestine, TX; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, three stepchildren & many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and four brothers & six sisters. Dona was assisted in her final years by nieces Sharon Dietrich & Jackie Erickson and finally under the loving care of the staff of River Bend Adult Family Home & Community Home Health & Hospice. Cremation has taken place and, at her request, no service will be held.