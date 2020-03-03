Donna Massey
Donna Massey

January 30, 1948 - February 26, 2020

Donna passed away Tuesday February 26, 2020 in Longview. A celebration of life and potluck will be held Saturday, March 7, 12 p.m. at the ILWU (Longshore Hall) located at 617 14th Ave. Longview.

