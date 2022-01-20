 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Marie Scott

Donna Marie Scott

June 26, 1946 — Jan. 14, 2022

In loving memory of Donna Marie Scott.

May the gardens you’ve grown bless us through out the years, may they inspire us to bloom and stand proud. May they fill our noses with the essence of love and the strength to regrow each year bringing reminders that you will forever be there.

Survived by four children: her sons, Doug Scott and Roger Dowell; her daughters, Kathy Dowell and Marie Dowell; her brothers, Les Scott and Jim Scott; her sister, Nancy Foster; her grandsons, Steven Scott and Levi Wendel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services.

