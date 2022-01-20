June 26, 1946 — Jan. 14, 2022
In loving memory of Donna Marie Scott.
May the gardens you’ve grown bless us through out the years, may they inspire us to bloom and stand proud. May they fill our noses with the essence of love and the strength to regrow each year bringing reminders that you will forever be there.
Survived by four children: her sons, Doug Scott and Roger Dowell; her daughters, Kathy Dowell and Marie Dowell; her brothers, Les Scott and Jim Scott; her sister, Nancy Foster; her grandsons, Steven Scott and Levi Wendel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.