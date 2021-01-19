Donna Marie Reed

June 9, 1927—January 11, 2021
Donna M. Reed was born in Geddes, South Dakota to Gustov “Gus” George and Tolena Mary (Hansen) Fuchs. They left Geddes in June of 1942 and lived with Tolena’s sister Nora until Gus found work in the shipyards in Bremerton, Wash. Donna completed high school at Bremerton High in 1944.
She married George Eldred Reed in Bremerton, Wash., June 14, 1947 and they moved to Yakima, Wash., where their two daughters were born. While there Donna worked as a teller in a bank. The family then moved to Kelso, Wash., in 1950 where she again worked at several banks. She then started working for the Longview School District in 1957 and retired from there in 1987.
Donna enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, golfing, bowling, knitting, crocheting, quilting, gardening, bridge, board games, dancing, reading, traveling in Europe, water skiing, snow skiing and traveling in their RV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, parents, brother Harold C. Fuchs, and nephew Scott Fuchs.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon L. Mansell Markley of Longview, Carla M. Frey of Oroville, Wash., brother, Ralph Fuchs (Betty) of Bremerton, Wash., three grandsons, Eric Mansell (Colleen) of Chicago, Ill., Bryan Mansell, (Melissa) of Pasadena, Calif., and Ryan Frey (Sara) of Missoula, Mont., four great-grandchildren, Yvonne “Voni” Kengla, Grace and Reed Mansell, and KayLynne Frey.
Donna requested no services only that a mass be said for her at a later date. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Longview Memorial Park Steele Chapel.
