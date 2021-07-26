December 12, 1937 — July 17, 2021
Donna Mardell Janisch passed away in her home on July 17, 2021. Donna grew up in many little towns in her young childhood. After the sixth grade, she moved every year until she graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1956. It was there that a young suitor by the name of Al Janisch caught first sight of her and was instantly captivated. Donna was riding her bike in town. Al told his friend, “I’m going to marry that girl.” He went to Whites Sweet Shop where she worked and got her number. Three months later they were married. They were married for 65 years, eight months and two days. They were busy years, raising three children, building three homes and managing a successful logging business together.
Donna loved to cook. She made the best fried chicken, potato salad and baked beans. Oh to have one more of her meals made with so much love for her family. Donna loved to share her recipes, but if you lost one of them you might have to beg a little to get another copy of the recipe. She was an accomplished flower gardener and loved decorating her home.
She worked for the Castle Rock School District for 16 years. Donna started in the kitchen, then worked as a paraeducator and then in the library.
Donna and Al built their vacation home at Hood Canal. There, they enjoyed many years of get togethers with family and friends, and the coffee pot was always on. But don’t come knocking if the kitchen blind was closed! Donna enjoyed shucking oysters and digging steamer clams. She loved going out in the boat and pulling crab and shrimp pots. Donna loved cooking a big seafood feast for all of us to enjoy.
Donna was a natural born leader. She taught Sunday School, was the president in years past on various Bible studies and was president of Beacon Point Community Beach Club for one term at Hood Canal.
She is survived by Alvin R. Janisch, son Skeeter Janisch and daughter Mardell (David) Pettit.
Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Alysworth; and a son, Randy Janisch.
The celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. July 31 at the Castle Rock Christian Church.
