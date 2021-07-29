December 12, 1937 — June 17, 2021

Donna Mardell Janisch passed away in her home on June 17, 2021. Donna grew up in many little towns in her young childhood. After the sixth grade, she moved every year until she graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1956. It was there that a young suitor by the name of Al Janisch caught first sight of her and was instantly captivated. Donna was riding her bike in town. Al told his friend, "I'm going to marry that girl." He went to Whites Sweet Shop where she worked and got her number. Three months later they were married. They were married for 65 years, eight months and two days. They were busy years, raising three children, building three homes and managing a successful logging business together.

Donna loved to cook. She made the best fried chicken, potato salad and baked beans. Oh to have one more of her meals made with so much love for her family. Donna loved to share her recipes, but if you lost one of them you might have to beg a little to get another copy of the recipe. She was an accomplished flower gardener and loved decorating her home.

She worked for the Castle Rock School District for 16 years. Donna started in the kitchen, then worked as a paraeducator and then in the library.