Donna M. Zimmerman

July 29, 1933 — Sept. 15, 2021

Donna Marie (Kittelson) Zimmerman, Longview, passed away Sept. 15, 2021. She was 88.

She is survived by her husband, William Zimmerman, of Longview; two daughters, Cheryll Borgaard of Castle Rock and Janet Rowley of San Jose, California; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harlan Kittelson of Castle Rock.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril Kittelson.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Longview. Masks are required.

For a full obituary, visit the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park website.