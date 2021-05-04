January 28, 1934 — April 26, 2021
Donna M. Sutton passed away at the age of 87 on April 26, 2021, in Longview, Wash. Donna Mae was born on January 28, 1934, on a farm near Herreid, South Dakota, to C.H. “Johnny” Schmidt and Lea Christina Hoerth.
Active in band, choir, and drama, Donna graduated from Herreid High School in 1951. She worked in the Department of Public Welfare in Mound City and Brookings, South Dakota. She later owned Ashley Rexall Drug in Ashley, North Dakota, with her first husband, Thomas Bischke. Donna ran the entire “front end” of the store, which was known far and wide for its beautiful gift section. Donna began a career in banking when the move was made to Helena, Montana. She worked her way up in the banking field, including customer service and loan areas.
She married Richard P. Sutton, a bank examiner, in 1978. They eventually moved to the Seattle area and Richard died in 1990. Donna retired in 1992 and moved to Longview to be near her daughter Barbara’s family.
While in Longview, Donna was active in the Elks, Red Hats, and Longview Presbyterian Church. Donna loved to travel and took trips to Europe, Brazil, and Mexico. She made many friends with her quick wit, sense of humor, generosity, and zest for life.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Michael) Berger, granddaughter Christina (Douglas) Alexander, and grandson David (Sonia Mahnke) Berger. She also is survived by two great-grandchildren, Miles Alexander and Amelia Berger.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; beloved son Paul Bischke; brother Maynard Schmidt; and parents Johnny and Lea Schmidt.
A virtual memorial service at longviewpres.org will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021. Memorial donations can be sent to FISH of Cowlitz County.
