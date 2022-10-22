Oct. 7, 1928 — Sept. 26, 2022
Donna M. Britt, 93, of Longview, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 26, 2022, at home.
She was born Oct.7, 1928, in Abilene, Kansas, to Ora D. and Clara E. Shepherd. The family moved to the local area in 1935, and Donna graduated from R.A. Long High School.
Donna worked at Longview Fibre Co. for many years. When she retired, she was a buyer’s assistant. She made beautiful cards and sold them at local bazaars. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, fill-in puzzle books, Bingo and attending her great-grandchildren’s ball games. She was a sweet, yet feisty, lady who liked things her way.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharyl and Kevin Branvold of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Carol and Vilas Sundberg of Castle Rock, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Jeff (Brenda) Kimber, Jesse (Kristi) Hall, Lisa Kimber, Jamie White, Stacie Sundberg, Sean Kimber and Hailey Sundberg; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Britt; a daughter, Janice Garcia; and a sister, Doris Lemiere.
A private family gathering will be held in her honor. Donna will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter at Longview Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632.
