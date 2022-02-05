 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Leland

Donna Leland

June 11, 1939 — Jan. 21, 2022

Donna grew up in Longview, Washington, the daughter of Fred and Gladys Gust. She graduated from R.A. Long High School and after two years at the University of Washington, she transferred to San Jose State University where she graduated in 1961 with a degree in business.

Donna is survived by Mary Russell of Longview, and a host of friends in the R.A. Long class of 1957, as well as friends in Seattle where she lived for 60 years.

No service is planned at this time. Donna was a supporter of Lutheran World Relief, if you would like to make a contribution to honor her life.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harvey Funeral Home in Seattle. Please go to harveyfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.

