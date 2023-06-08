Oct. 12, 1948—April 30, 2023

LONGVIEW—Having been baptized into Jesus, Donna Lynn (Price) Booth entered into Jesus’ death and resurrection on April 30, 2023. She now rests at peace with her Lord and Savior. She was 74 years of age.

Born to Betty (Cram) and Glenn Crow in Longview, Washington, she lived in Cowlitz County, Washington and Southern California during her youth.

In her senior year of high school, Donna met and fell in love with Joseph (Joe) Kaley, who at the time was serving in the US Navy Seabees, and was stationed at Port Hueneme, (CA) Naval Seabee Base. In June 1966, Donna graduated from Port Hueneme High School. She and Joe married in December of 1966. The two brought into the world two children, Patrick her eldest and Teresa (Terrie).

Beginning in her teenage years, Donna learned, and to many in the field, perfected her vocation as a waitress. For Donna, her desire to provide excellent service in order to enhance the customers’ dining experience was not only a requirement, but something she took great pride in. When called upon, she would also take over duties in the kitchen, since she was also skilled in short order cooking and kitchen management. Donna believed that being a waitress was not a menial job and it was something to be proud of and to perfect, which she performed each day of her life until she retired from the profession in her sixties.

Donna loved traditional country music and dancing. She enjoyed tearing up the dance floor two-steppin’ and square dancing. She tried desperately to teach her son to dance, but it never took.

In her retirement, Donna enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and quilting. Her quilts have provided warmth and comfort to all whom she loves, as well as those in need in countries around the world.

One of her greatest life’s achievements was her ability to turn around from her life of alcoholism. With the support of the many brave saints who also suffer with the disease and the help of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) she remained sober for the last 25 years of her life. She also dedicated many years to serving in AA Leadership as well as being a support person for many who suffer with alcoholism.

Donna is preceded in death by her grandparents, mother and father, her younger brother ‘Baby Jim’ and younger sister Valerie (Price) Sundquist. She is also preceded in death by her beloved Aunt Bethel (Cram) Henson.

Donna leaves behind her beloved uncle, Perry Henson; two siblings: David Cram (Debra) and Janet (Miller-Price) Ritchie (Denise); two children: Patrick Kaley (Angie), Terrie Ripley (David) and six grandchildren: Justin, Jordan, (Khalid) Salih, Jacob (Po Ying), Jeremy and Caleb. Also three great-grandchildren: Mason, Jase and Lavender; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dearest friends: Karen Janisch (KJ) and Verita Crane White.

A graveside service will be held on June 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Whittle-Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Donna’s name to the Cowlitz County Emergency Support Shelter to aid those who may be suffering with domestic abuse.