March 9, 1934 — April 17, 2022

Donna Jean Lang-Fiest left this world on Resurrection Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her home on the Fiest Family Farm.

Born on March 9, 1934, in Pine River, Minnesota, to Leon Lafayette Lang and Ruth Ann Port-Lang, she grew up in Cass Lake, Minnesota, the second of four children. While traveling with a family as their nanny, she discovered a love for the Pacific Northwest and the people who lived here. When her older sister moved to Washington, Donna followed shortly after, living with Stella and her family, helping with their children.

In 1954, she met the cowboy who would steal her heart. On March 12, 1955, she married the love of her life, Stanley Fiest, at the home of Stanley’s sister and brother-in-law, Bub and Norma Drew, in the back of Gilmore’s Grocery (what is now Drew’s Grocery). Together, they raised four children on their farm in Toutle. When Donna’s sister June passed away, she and Stan gained a bonus daughter, Roberta.

Donna is survived by her son, Doug Fiest (Sue); daughters Debbie Heimbigner (Kevin), Brenda Roggenback (Gary), Teresa Sadler (Roy), and Roberta Boursaw (Lloyd); grandchildren Brad Heimbigner, Gwen Katyryniuk, Bethany DeWitt (Chase), Mandy Smith (Brian), Annie Lender (Eddie), Kassi Mackie (Dan), and Samantha Marrero (Michael); great-grandchildren Maxwell, Austin, Brendon, Emmalee, Erik, Aiven, Onalee, Edolie, Julius, Cash, Mason, Cooper, and Cole; brother Leonard Lang; sister-in-law Janice Finkas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley Fiest; sisters, Stella Nesland Jeffries and June Rockwood; and grandson, Charlie Bateman.

Throughout her life, Donna stayed busy with “fifty-eleven” hobbies, including canning, gardening, growing and preserving flowers, picking cones and berries to sell, and harvesting wild mushrooms. She talked often about family trips to Yakima, picking tomatoes in the fields, even eating a few with salt and pepper from the shakers they brought along. She loved her houseplants, getting new starts from others, and sharing starts of her own. Donna spent many years cleaning houses and caring for others. She enjoyed calling people often to just say “hi” or to check in when anyone was ill. She loved to help with the grandkids and great-grandkids and they, in turn, loved it on the farm, visiting Grandma’s house.

In Donna’s honor, her family asks that you reach out to someone who is on your mind, give them a call, visit or send a card of encouragement. Kindness is contagious and it only takes a minute to make a friend for life.

Her family extends a special thank you to her amazing care team at Kirkpatrick Family Care, and to the people at Community Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and guidance through this difficult time.

A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Toutle Christian Fellowship, 5067 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle, Washington. A short graveside gathering will occur immediately following the service at Silver Lake Cemetery, with a potluck celebration following the graveside gathering at Toutle Christian Fellowship. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Columbia Funeral Service, 1105 Maple St., Longview, Washington, and at the end of the service on April 23 at Toutle Christian Fellowship.

Donations can be made in Donna’s honor to Community Home Health and Hospice, 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.