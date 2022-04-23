Sept. 1, 1932 — March 28, 2022

Donna Jean Jellison was born in Longview, Washington, on Sept. 1, 1932, to Emil and Esther Carlson. She grew up in Willow Grove. A child of Swedish immigrants, the family first lived on a houseboat. Her father was a Columbia River commercial fisherman, and her parents worked their dairy farm together. She graduated from R.A. Long High School and studied home economics at Lower Columbia College.

She met her first husband, Percy, during the flood of 1948, when they both were helping move a mutual friend’s cows to safer ground. While expecting her first child at 21, she and her husband became caregivers to two of their toddler nephews. The nephews remained with the family and became her sons. Donna and Percy went on to have two more children, and she loved being a mother and homemaker for many years. Cooking, gardening, canning, baking, sewing. She could do it all! She later married Bill and enjoyed many happy years together and loved being a stepmother to his three daughters. Donna was very active in her children and grandchildren’s lives and loved to travel with them, help them with projects and support them in their activities. Later, she had many adventures with her partner, Rick, who lovingly took care of her until the end.

She was an avid fisherman and loved to dig razor clams and spent many hours fishing on the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers and in the ocean over the bar from Ilwaco. She was an especially good seamstress sewing for her family, not to mention Scandinavian dance costumes, ski gear, doll clothes and Halloween costumes. Donna loved to travel and had many wonderful memories of travel abroad as well as across the country. In her later years, she especially loved to take road trips in her fifth wheel with Rick around the country, as well as go to the County Line Park to watch the river and work on sewing projects. Donna loved people and loved to serve and volunteer. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for both daughters, was a member of Catlin Grange, and volunteered for the local democratic party. She was a loyal member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, participating in many volunteer opportunities and serving on its board. Donna will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, can-do attitude, and love of people. She is especially loved and remembered by her remaining children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, partner, and many good friends.

We welcome all who knew Donna to join us for her celebration of life at 2 p.m. June 25 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview. A reception with light refreshments will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Cowlitz or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Longview, Washington.