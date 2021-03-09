November 28, 1953 — February 22, 2021
Donna J. Wannamaker passed away on the morning of February 22, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., with health complications. She has joined her husband, Robert E. Wannamaker, in the book of everlasting life in Heaven.
Donna had suffered many years with COPD and congestive heart failure, with many more health struggles as well. During the struggling times she always had a heart of gold. She was a very loving, caring mother who always had a smile to share. She will be missed terribly.
Donna is survived by seven sons: Steve (wife Tara), Ron, Danny, Fredrick, Seth, Pepper (wife Trisha) and Drew; two daughters: Melanie and Bonnie; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters; and four brothers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.