Donna J. Wannamaker passed away on the morning of February 22, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., with health complications. She has joined her husband, Robert E. Wannamaker, in the book of everlasting life in Heaven.

Donna had suffered many years with COPD and congestive heart failure, with many more health struggles as well. During the struggling times she always had a heart of gold. She was a very loving, caring mother who always had a smile to share. She will be missed terribly.