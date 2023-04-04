May 22, 1931—Jan. 21, 2023

LONGVIEW—Donna Charlene Lowell (Traxler) was born May 22, 1931 to Carl and Carrie Lowell in Las Animas, CO. According to family lore, she was delivered by her father during a blizzard.

The family later moved to Tacoma WA where Donna met and married Charles Traxler in 1950.

Donna and Charles moved to Longview WA where they raised three children while Charlie “Red” Traxler worked at Reynolds Metals.

Donna was a stay-at-home mom and a wonderful homemaker. In addition to being a great cook, she enjoyed gardening and was an amazing quilt maker—sewing all her beautiful quilts by hand.

Donna is survived by three children: Jim Traxler of Kingston WA, Teresa Traxler of Fircrest, WA, and Jeanne Nelson of Castle Rock, WA; five grandchildren; Kayleen Derkacht, Melanie Nelson, Lachelle Nelson, Heidi Olson, and James Traxler; and two brothers: Duane Lowell and Jack McFarlane.

There will be a private graveside service at Longview Memorial Park at a date to be determined.