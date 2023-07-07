Oct. 19, 1931—Mar. 28, 2023

LONGVIEW—Donna C. Hoyt, 91, of Longview, WA passed away March 28, 2023, at a local care facility.

She was born October 19, 1931, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Boyd Huff and Grace L. Holmes. She graduated from high school in Springfield Oregon.

Donna enjoyed being a homemaker, reading and quilting. She worked in various positions at local banks and briefly as a real estate agent.

She was preceded in death by husbands James Paul Robertson and Onis Oren Hoyt, brother Leroy Huff, sister Frances L. Lamping, and step-son David Hoyt.

She is survived by her three children from her first marriage, Lisa E. Boles of Ketchikan AK, Randy C. Robertson of Kelso, WA, Todd C. Robertson of Vancouver, WA, step-son Steve Hoyt of Longview, WA and step-daughter Laurie Walston of Granbury, TX, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private graveside memorial was held April 6 at Whittle Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, WA.