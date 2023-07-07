Aug. 21, 1937—July 1, 2023

CATHLAMET—Donnie ended her battle with Frontotemporal Dementia and entered Heaven July 1, 2023. Donnie was born in Upper Darby Penn August 21, 1937.

Donnie is survived by husband, Franklin “Frank” Loomans of Cathlamet, and son Jeff and daughter-in-law Martha of Ridgefield, WA.

Donnie and Frank were owners of Sculptured Wildlife Mosaics and traveled the dog show circuit as vendors and made many friends especially owners of the German Shorthair breed. Donnie was also known for her Legal Secretary skills. They were married for 54 years.

Donnie will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Per her request no funeral service will be held.