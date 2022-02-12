Donald White

June 26, 1933 — Feb. 2, 2022

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Don L. White, 88, passed peacefully on February 2, 2022, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview, Washington, surrounded by loved ones. Born on June 26, 1933, Don was one of two children of Elta and Ellis White of Longview, Washington.

Don lived a life of hard work and great adventures alongside his wife Dawn White for 23 years. He was the President/Chief Executive Officer of Weyerhaeuser Credit Union (Red Canoe Credit Union) for many years. He was involved in many clubs such as the Longview, Washington, Rotary Club; the Desert Hot Springs, California, Rotary Club; the Kelso, Washington Lions Club; the Kelso-Longview, Washington Elks; and the Palm Springs, California, Moose Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn White of Kalama, Washington; parents Elta Connoy and Ellis White of Longview, Washington; and a son Steven R. White of Longview, Washington.

He is survived by daughter Renee A. (Don) Lien of Longview, Washington; son Daniel L. (Sandy) White of Placerville, California; stepson Mark M. (Brinda) Cassidy of Ankeny, Iowa; stepdaughter Kelly D. (Jeff) Cunningham of Colfax, California; a sister, Carol Scherlie of Fremont, California; three granddaughters, Alexis A. Harris of Portland, Oregon, Melissa (Andrew) Wilder of Placerville, California, and Shauna White of Placerville, California; five grandsons, Gabriel M. Harris of Kalama, Washington, Adam Cassidy of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Brian Cassidy of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Justin (Justine) Cassidy of Ankeny, Iowa, and Ryan (Kristel) Crouse of Sacramento, California; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life takes place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 21, 2022 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington. Condolences can be made at www.dahlmcvicker.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.